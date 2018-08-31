Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 186,092 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 186,092 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises approximately 5.8% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $170,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $3,196,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after acquiring an additional 638,106 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.13, for a total transaction of $2,057,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,971,560.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $23,254,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,389,387 shares of company stock worth $2,396,046,430. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.