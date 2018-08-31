Whitbread (WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.05) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($55.47) price target (down previously from GBX 4,460 ($57.53)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($63.85) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,361.11 ($56.26).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,661 ($60.13) on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,333 ($55.90).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

