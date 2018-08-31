Whitbread (WTB) Shares Up 14.3%

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,800 ($61.92) and last traded at GBX 4,596 ($59.29). 4,736,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average session volume of 564,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,020 ($51.86).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTB. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.05) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,361.11 ($56.26).

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

