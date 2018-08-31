Whitestone REIT (WSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to announce $33.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.47 million to $34.04 million. Whitestone REIT reported sales of $33.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $134.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.97 million to $135.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $142.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of WSR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 296,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,804. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 91.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

