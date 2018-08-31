Wild Beast Block (WBB) Price Reaches $0.0858

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $15,614.00 and $16.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00883196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002861 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011412 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013841 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

