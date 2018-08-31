Wild Crypto (WILD) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Wild Crypto has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wild Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitMart and Cryptopia. Wild Crypto has a market capitalization of $116,554.00 and $871.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00289470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00155460 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035343 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto launched on September 5th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Crypto Token Trading

Wild Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

