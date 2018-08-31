Wildhorse Resource Development Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (WRD)

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development in a report released on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE:WRD opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Wildhorse Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $225.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.16 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 290.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 1,682.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,882,000 after purchasing an additional 851,709 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter worth $12,672,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter worth $14,405,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter worth $11,157,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

