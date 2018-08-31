William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI)

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standex Int’l in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.73 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on Standex Int’l and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

SXI stock opened at $106.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Standex Int’l has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

