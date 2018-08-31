Windstream (WIN) Bond Prices Fall 0.8%

An issue of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) debt fell 0.8% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.625% coupon and will mature on October 31, 2025. The debt is now trading at $93.25 and was trading at $93.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Windstream in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

WIN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 800,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $225.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.21.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.36. Windstream had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Windstream by 31.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Windstream during the second quarter worth about $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Windstream during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Windstream during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Windstream during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

