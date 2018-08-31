Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,155,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 633,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $187,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 485,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Hovde Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “$90.84” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

In other news, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

