Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “$90.84” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $86,775.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

