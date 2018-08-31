Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.58.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.55. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,033. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,856,433.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,871.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 184,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 515.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

