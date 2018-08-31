Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $90.93.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.