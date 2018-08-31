Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $301,365,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 12,637.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 334,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $43,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diageo by 23.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,086,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,129,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,296. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $2.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.