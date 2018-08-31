Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,383. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $388,761.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,191.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Rulseh sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $325,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

