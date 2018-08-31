WP Carey (WPC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WP Carey earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7540577000818 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. analysts expect that WP Carey will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

