WPX Energy (WPX) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 692,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,406,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.