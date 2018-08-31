Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Wright Medical Group to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

WMGI opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -132.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $164,468.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Cordell sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $67,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,627 shares of company stock worth $1,851,722. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,818,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 658,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

