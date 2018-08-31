Wsfs Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $554,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,871,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $149,942.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,258 shares of company stock worth $4,001,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

