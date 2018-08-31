Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 732,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

