Xylem Inc (XYL) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,505.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,680.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,623 shares of company stock worth $2,084,702 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $75.91 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

