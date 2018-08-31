Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Sells $529,600.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $496,400.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $471,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $435,400.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $445,800.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $375,400.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $385,200.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $378,200.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $389,000.00.

YEXT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 3,275,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.41. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,702 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 1,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,525,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,309 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Yext by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,684,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 76,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Yext by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,879,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

