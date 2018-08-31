York Water (YORW) Earns News Impact Score of 0.06

Headlines about York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. York Water earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.6915787419701 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

YORW stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. 212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,019. The company has a market cap of $388.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.36. York Water has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. York Water had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

