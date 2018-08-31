Ypf Sa (YPF) Position Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in YPF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 42.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YPF shares. ValuEngine downgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. YPF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.97. Ypf Sa has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22.

YPF Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

