Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Holdings Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,887 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $24,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,285,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,761 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35,520.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,097,000 after purchasing an additional 917,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,784,054,000 after purchasing an additional 635,674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 483,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,549,000 after purchasing an additional 475,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

