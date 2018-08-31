Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

In related news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,687,050.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,358. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. 121,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,056. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $85.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

