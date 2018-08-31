Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will post $493.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.30 million. Eldorado Resorts posted sales of $444.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Shares of ERI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 672,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,433. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,775.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 497,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 74,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 513,742 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,714,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,646,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

