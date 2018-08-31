Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (HPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. HP reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

In other HP news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 232,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55. HP has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

