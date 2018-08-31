Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce sales of $89.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MCBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.60 million. MCBC posted sales of $58.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCBC will report full year sales of $327.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $329.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $372.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $369.70 million to $379.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MCBC.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. MCBC has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $494.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $119,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MCBC by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in MCBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MCBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MCBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MCBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

