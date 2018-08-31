Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.26. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.16.

MLCO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 61.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,935.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 431,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 410,056 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $7,445,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.