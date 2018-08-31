Zacks: Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comcast to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 51.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 20,414,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,571,205. The stock has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

