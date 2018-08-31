Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.09. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $620.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Societe Generale cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

EPC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 21,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 216.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

