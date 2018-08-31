Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Focus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Energy Focus posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Focus will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Focus.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Focus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of EFOI opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.03. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

