Zacks: Analysts Expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Integra Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IART shares. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of IART traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,316. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 31,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $1,990,915.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,092,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,347,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4,497.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

