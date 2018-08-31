Zacks: Analysts Expect National Health Investors Inc (NHI) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 370.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,002. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.