Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap Inc (SNAP) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Snap also reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. 14,111,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,325,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -2.73. Snap has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

In other Snap news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $117,552.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,250,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,496.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Imran Khan sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $7,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,752,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,833,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,504,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,781,070.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 70.0% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

