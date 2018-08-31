Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.62 Million

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will announce $895.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $888.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $905.07 million. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $872.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $130.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,098. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $122.11 and a 12-month high of $157.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Dale F. Morrison bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.60 per share, with a total value of $499,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,919,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,547,810 shares of company stock worth $199,935,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,939,000 after buying an additional 161,663 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 220,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 137,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 46.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

