Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Teladoc reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Teladoc stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,898. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 0.40. Teladoc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $77.25.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,799,388.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 13,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $821,382.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,334.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,745 shares of company stock valued at $16,547,452. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 103,626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 437,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

