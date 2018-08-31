Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hershey Co (HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.60. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,995. Hershey has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $152,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,719,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $3,119,885.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 108.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $130,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

