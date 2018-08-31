Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

TRIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.05. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,094. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

