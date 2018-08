Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY) to Hold

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ophir Energy Plc is an exploration company which focuses on oil and gas prospects primarily in Africa. Ophir Energy Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of OPHRY stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.13. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

