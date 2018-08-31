Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ScanSource (SCSC) to Hold

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

SCSC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $604,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,338 shares of company stock valued at $830,908. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

