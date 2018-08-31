Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fluidigm (FLDM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of FLDM opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 53.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. equities analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 149,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $741,089.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 407,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,619 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $128,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fluidigm by 64.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

