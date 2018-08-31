Zacks Investment Research Lowers Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI) to Hold

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:IIJI opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $409.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.69 million. equities research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.