Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National, which have outperformed the industry in the past year, should continue to grow after the company posted better-than-expected earnings results in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also increased 16.3% year over year. The company’s initiatives — involving both revenue-boosting and cost saving initiatives — are expected to reap recurring benefits over the years. Through ongoing refinements in procurement, marketing and labor management, it has reported margin growth in the second quarter of 2018. Further, the acquisition of Pinnacle is also expected to provide Penn National with significant synergies in the future. Earnings estimates for the current year have also inched up over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. However, a competitive operating environment and weather-related concerns are potential headwinds for the company.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.27.

PENN stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 268.43% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $826.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 67,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,378,564.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,606,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $234,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 101,450 shares of company stock worth $3,132,336 and have sold 225,330 shares worth $8,037,760. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after buying an additional 121,216 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,481,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,210,000 after buying an additional 723,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,547,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after buying an additional 823,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,383,000 after buying an additional 920,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

