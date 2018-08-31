Zacks Investment Research Lowers XpresSpa Group (XSPA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded XpresSpa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. XpresSpa Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Edward Jankowski acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 301,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.13% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

