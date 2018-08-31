Zai Lab (ZLAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ZLAB stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 38.8% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 534,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 149,445 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $1,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 4,472.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

