Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. TheStreet raised Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.74. 172,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,633. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $172.04.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $1,959,067.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,100,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $104,343.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,862,212.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,538 shares of company stock worth $10,262,505. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,263,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

