Zephyr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.00 (ZEPH)

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Zephyr has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zephyr token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Zephyr has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00285777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00154613 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035390 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Zephyr Token Profile

Zephyr’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,990,535 tokens. Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc. Zephyr’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html. Zephyr’s official website is zephyr.bitspark.io. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark.

Zephyr Token Trading

Zephyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zephyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zephyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

