Zivo Bioscience Inc (ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore Acquires 102,000 Shares

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZIVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 3,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,236. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

